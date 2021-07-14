Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

