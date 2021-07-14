Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 226,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

