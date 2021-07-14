Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce sales of $418.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $445.42 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.