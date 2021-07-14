Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 666,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

