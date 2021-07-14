Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NYSE:TLND) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

TLND stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

