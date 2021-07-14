Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. NICE reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.54 million.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $250.48 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $194.49 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.95.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

