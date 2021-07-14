Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,721.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $8,812,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 70.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $576.42. 358,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,129. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.21 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.05.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.