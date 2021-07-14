Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 592,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

