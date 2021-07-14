Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.30. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

EGBN stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

