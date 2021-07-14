Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

BBBY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

