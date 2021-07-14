Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. V.F. posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.