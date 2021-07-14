Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $369.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLOW. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

