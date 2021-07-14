Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.05. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $131.64 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.