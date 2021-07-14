Analysts Anticipate Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.40 Million

Brokerages expect Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) to post $925.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Peloton Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.20 million and the lowest is $912.10 million. Peloton Interactive reported sales of $607.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peloton Interactive.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,054 shares of company stock valued at $62,887,832.

NYSE PTON opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

