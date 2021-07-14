Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

