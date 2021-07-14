Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 361,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,748. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

