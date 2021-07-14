Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 410,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,116. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

