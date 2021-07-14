Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock remained flat at $$21.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

