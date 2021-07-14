Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings per share of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.26. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

NYSE FICO opened at $516.99 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

