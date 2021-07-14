Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 53,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

