Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

