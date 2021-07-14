Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $169,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

