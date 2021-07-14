Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Sells $299,130.30 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30.

Shares of NYSE AMPH opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.