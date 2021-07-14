AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.74

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.74 and last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 3867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.