Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) EVP Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,405. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

