Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

