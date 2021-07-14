Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 36,622 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMST stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.