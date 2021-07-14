Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 317,760 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,282,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $200,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Quanta Services by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

NYSE PWR opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

