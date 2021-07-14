Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $190,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

