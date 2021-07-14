Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,255,364 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $180,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,287,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,148 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

