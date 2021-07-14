Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 561,782 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.28% of BlackLine worth $206,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $29,476,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of BL stock opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,325,874. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

