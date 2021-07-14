American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMWL opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $85,204,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in American Well by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 926,279 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 282,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

