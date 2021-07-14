American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.93.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

