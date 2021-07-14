American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIG stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 2,980,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

