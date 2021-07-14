American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $172.62 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.