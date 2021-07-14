American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.92. 1,572,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,478,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $784,000.00. Also, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,650,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,000 in the last quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99.

About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

