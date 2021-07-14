American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.76)-($1.67) EPS.

AAL stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

