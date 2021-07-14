AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.13

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $152.01. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 597 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $378.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

