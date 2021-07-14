Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen Sells 5,951 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.
AMBA stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. 1,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,221. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21.
About Ambarella
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.