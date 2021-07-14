Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) to announce $12.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.73. Amazon.com posted earnings of $10.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $57.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $72.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

NYSE:AMZN opened at $3,677.36 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 77,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,230.68, for a total value of $251,589,205.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 351,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,305.48, for a total transaction of $1,163,267,827.08.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

