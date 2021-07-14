Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.