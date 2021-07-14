Altimeter Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,642,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,425,000. Coupang accounts for 0.9% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $311,561,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 51,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,345. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

