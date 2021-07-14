Altimeter Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 52.8% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned approximately 11.16% of Snowflake worth $7,387,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Snowflake by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,276 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.48. 56,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,667. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.