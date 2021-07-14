Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Alteryx stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

