Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 100,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALTR stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.