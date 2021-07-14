Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 100,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ALTR stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $72.15.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
