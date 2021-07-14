ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALRT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,960. ALR Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Get ALR Technologies alerts:

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies Inc develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.