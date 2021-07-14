ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALRT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,960. ALR Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.36.
ALR Technologies Company Profile
