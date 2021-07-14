Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.62 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $7,363.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00115658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00153683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.70 or 0.99907670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00938686 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

