Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman Sells 11,600 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. 802,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,223. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.