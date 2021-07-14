Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman Sells 11,600 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. 802,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,223. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.