Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.