AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,407,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,948 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

